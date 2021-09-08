fbpx

QQQ
-1.33
383.44
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-6494.11
46169.79
-12.33%
DIA
-0.74
352.18
-0.21%
SPY
-0.59
452.05
-0.13%
TLT
+ 1.00
145.93
+ 0.68%
GLD
-0.44
168.15
-0.26%

Baird Initiates Spire Global With Wait And See Approach, Neutral Rating

byAkanksha
September 8, 2021 5:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Baird Initiates Spire Global With Wait And See Approach, Neutral Rating
  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and price target of $12, implying an upside of 7.05%.
  • Meuler states that Spire is among early movers in the "potentially very large and attractive" space-based data and analytics sector. 
  • The analyst believes Spire Global will likely be among long-term winners in a "large and attractive market," but he thinks a "wait and see approach" on the shares is warranted given recent trends and its reduced outlook.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares closed higher by 5% at $11.22 on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

MEMC (WFR) Efficient But Overpriced