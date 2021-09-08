Baird Initiates Spire Global With Wait And See Approach, Neutral Rating
- Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and price target of $12, implying an upside of 7.05%.
- Meuler states that Spire is among early movers in the "potentially very large and attractive" space-based data and analytics sector.
- The analyst believes Spire Global will likely be among long-term winners in a "large and attractive market," but he thinks a "wait and see approach" on the shares is warranted given recent trends and its reduced outlook.
- Price Action: SPIR shares closed higher by 5% at $11.22 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.