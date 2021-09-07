UBS Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $290
- UBS analyst Myles Walton lowered Boeing Co's (NYSE:BA) price target to $290 (implying an upside of 35.3%) from $310 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Walton says the still halted 787 Dreamliner deliveries prompt further estimate cuts but that "expectations remain bottomed out."
- Recently, European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) ended talks with Boeing about a potential new order worth billions of dollars for the 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences in pricing.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $214.49 on the last check Tuesday.
