fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.54
381.03
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-6213.90
46450.00
-11.8%
DIA
-2.68
356.82
-0.76%
SPY
-1.52
454.60
-0.34%
TLT
-1.25
149.43
-0.84%
GLD
-3.32
174.38
-1.94%

UBS Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $290

byAkanksha
September 7, 2021 3:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UBS Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $290
  • UBS analyst Myles Walton lowered Boeing Co's (NYSE:BAprice target to $290 (implying an upside of 35.3%) from $310 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. 
  • Walton says the still halted 787 Dreamliner deliveries prompt further estimate cuts but that "expectations remain bottomed out."
  • Recently, European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYended talks with Boeing about a potential new order worth billions of dollars for the 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences in pricing.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $214.49 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why It Could Take Boeing Years To Get Back On Track Following Latest Starliner Delay

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading down Monday after the company announced yet another delay in its Starliner program last week. read more

Boeing Shares Slump On 787 Delivery Halt

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are down 4.3% so far this week after the company reported disappointing first-quarter delivery numbers and announced its second 787 delivery halt in less than a year. read more

Boeing Analyst: CFO Faces 'No Shortage Of Challenges' In New Role

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares traded slightly higher on Thursday after the company announced a new CFO on Wednesday. read more

United Airlines Has Analyst Concerned With Increased CAPEX, Large Airplane Orders — And What About That Balance Sheet?

BofA Securities released its first take on the United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Investor Day presentation on Tuesday, maintaining a bearish sentiment on the Chicago-based airline company. read more