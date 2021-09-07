fbpx

Why Needham Sees 60% Upside In Rockley Photonics?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 7, 2021 10:24 am
  • Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton initiated coverage of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) with a Buy rating and a $15 price target, indicating a 60.3% upside.
  • Rockley has developed a unique optical sensing platform targeted at digital health monitoring applications that offer higher accuracy, superior resolution, and broader spectral range than current LED-based optical sensors, Bolton notes. 
  • Bolton expects initial customer platforms to be introduced in late 2022 and forecasts a strong revenue ramp in 2023 and 2024.
  • Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 3.72% at $9.75 on the last check Tuesday.

