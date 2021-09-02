fbpx

QQQ
-0.18
380.76
-0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 2515.26
49498.17
+ 5.35%
DIA
+ 1.34
352.21
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 1.43
450.37
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.65
148.24
+ 0.44%
GLD
-0.44
170.14
-0.26%

Analysts See Up To 37% Upside On Raised Price Targets Following Semtech's Q2 Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 2, 2021 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts See Up To 37% Upside On Raised Price Targets Following Semtech's Q2 Beat
  • Semtech Corp's (NASDAQ:SMTC) Q2 revenue of $185 million, up 29% year-on-year, beat the analyst consensus of $182.6 million.
  • The semiconductor provider's adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.62. It sees Q3 adjusted EPS between $0.68 – $0.76 above the consensus of $0.67.
  • B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the price target to $97 from $95, implying a 36.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • He termed the Q2 performance as "solidly better with good quality."
  • Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer raised the PT to $85 from $80, signifying a 19.8% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
  • Semtech reported beat/raise results with broad-based strength, though capacity constraints hinder upside, Schafer noted.
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton affirmed a Buy and raised the PT from $86 to $88, indicating a 24% upside.
  • Price Action: SMTC shares traded higher by 10.90% at $78.69 on the last check Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: Roth Capital On Semtech Buy Rating: Co. Plans To Launch Nationwide U.S. LoRa Network With Phase 1 Covering 36 Top Metropolitan Areas, Marks A 'Major Step Forward' From Prior Metropolitan-Based Solution Lacking Coverage

UPDATE: Roth Capital On SemTech Upgrade: 5G Expansion In China, Emerging Data Center Products Positions Co. For Near-Term Success Despite Macro Supply Chain Headwinds

Tigress Financial Analyst Ivan Feinseth Comments On Semiconductors Strength, Tell Benzinga 'Positive trends in US-China trade negotiations is lifting all the chip stocks.'

G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks