Analyst Celebrate Nutanix's Q4 Beat, See Up To 73% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 2, 2021 3:34 pm
  • Nutanix Inc's (NASDAQ:NTNXQ4 revenue of $390.7 million increased 19% year-on-year and beat the analyst consensus of $362.9 million.
  • The native hybrid cloud provider's adjusted EPS loss of $(0.26) beat the consensus loss of $(0.42).
  • Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $64, implying a 73.2% upside.
  • Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the PT to $47 from $45, signifying a 27.2% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • Fish expects the shares to trade up following Q4 results that "materially exceeded expectations against compares that were not the easiest."
  • Northland analyst Nehal Chokshi raised the PT to $58 from $52, indicating a 57% upside, and affirmed an Outperform.
  •  After the company's quarterly report, its ACV billings midpoint was guided to sustain 25% plus year-over-year growth, Chokshi noted.
  • Price Action: NTNX shares traded higher by 9.08% at $40.30 on the last check Thursday.

