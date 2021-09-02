Analyst Celebrate Nutanix's Q4 Beat, See Up To 73% Upside
- Nutanix Inc's (NASDAQ:NTNX) Q4 revenue of $390.7 million increased 19% year-on-year and beat the analyst consensus of $362.9 million.
- The native hybrid cloud provider's adjusted EPS loss of $(0.26) beat the consensus loss of $(0.42).
- Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $64, implying a 73.2% upside.
- Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the PT to $47 from $45, signifying a 27.2% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- Fish expects the shares to trade up following Q4 results that "materially exceeded expectations against compares that were not the easiest."
- Northland analyst Nehal Chokshi raised the PT to $58 from $52, indicating a 57% upside, and affirmed an Outperform.
- After the company's quarterly report, its ACV billings midpoint was guided to sustain 25% plus year-over-year growth, Chokshi noted.
- Price Action: NTNX shares traded higher by 9.08% at $40.30 on the last check Thursday.
