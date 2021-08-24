fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.93
372.30
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
-1327.66
48161.19
-2.68%
DIA
+ 0.90
352.55
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.05
446.21
+ 0.23%
TLT
-1.04
151.49
-0.69%
GLD
+ 0.11
168.62
+ 0.07%

Analysts Slash Price Targets After Theravance's Failed Ulcerative Colitis Study

byVandana Singh
August 24, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Slash Price Targets After Theravance's Failed Ulcerative Colitis Study
  • Analysts have lowered the price target and downgraded Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) after disappointing ulcerative colitis Phase 2 trial data.
  • Related: Theravance Stock Plunges As JAK Inhibitor Flops Ulcerative Colitis Study
  • Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $14, down from $42. Following the failure in ulcerative colitis, izencitinib "appears to have little future," analyst Marc Frahm tells investors. 
  • JAK inhibitors like izencitinib have mixed results in Crohn's disease, says Frahm, who sees little chance that Theravance's Phase 2 study is expected to succeed around year-end.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the firm's price target to $29 from $37 and kept an Outperform rating.
  • Analyst Geoffrey Porges believes this program appears to have no future and has no confidence that it will benefit Crohn's disease or the continuing follow-up observations in ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • Needham cut the price target to $18 from $32, with a Buy rating. The UC outcome is a "clear disappointment," but there is no read-through to the ampreloxetine Phase 3 neurogenic orthostatic hypotension results expected in Q3.
  • The current levels on Theravance offer favorable risk/reward ahead of the readout, analyst Joseph Stringer tells investors.
  • H.C. Wainwright also lowered the price target to $21 from $32 and reiterated a Buy rating. While it seems less likely that Janssen will opt-in, even without the $200M milestone, Theravance's current cash should be sufficient until 2023, writes analyst Douglas Tsao.
  • BofA lowered the price target to $14 from $20 and reiterated an Underperform rating.
  • Analyst Tazeen Ahmad tells investors that the failure potentially reads through to the upcoming Crohn's disease readout.
  • Baird slashed the price target to $10 from $20 and kept a Neutral rating.
  • Analyst Brian Skorney said that the failed Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis is a death blow to the program.
  • Price Action: TBPH shares are trading down 33.24% at $9.46 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech News Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray On Thervance Says 'It Looks Like Theravance Has A New $500M+ Drug'

Cantor Fitzgerald: 18 Drug Companies With Catalysts Worth Watching

Theravance Biopharma's Valuation Has Gotten A Little Carried Away