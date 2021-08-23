fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.50
362.23
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
-29.97
49292.50
-0.06%
DIA
+ 2.26
348.90
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.85
439.51
+ 0.87%
TLT
-0.10
150.65
-0.07%
GLD
+ 2.01
164.69
+ 1.21%

Why This Investor Says Uber Is One Of The Best Tech Stocks Outside Of FAANG

byAdam Eckert
August 23, 2021 3:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Says Uber Is One Of The Best Tech Stocks Outside Of FAANG

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Uber was named as top pick for 2022 by Morgan Stanley. The firm said Uber is one of the best tech stocks outside of FAANG.

Morgan Stanley sees 80% upside from current levels as the company is approaching profitability. 

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Uber and a price target of $72. 

Sethi's Take: Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi agrees with the call and he owns the stock, he said Monday on CNBC.

Uber has struggled to find enough drivers to fulfill demand, Sethi said, yet he added the company has great management and should reach profitability by the end of the year.

People are going to use Uber a lot more on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sethi told CNBC. 

"Uber is in the right space, they've got the right product and I think longer-term this is a stock that is going to do well."

See Also: Uber Analyst: Prop 22 Court Ruling A 'Sentiment Setback'

UBER Price Action: Uber has traded as high as $64.05 and as low as $28.48 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 2.38% at $40.90.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Spotify Analyst Says Streaming Stock Will Be A Winner In 2021

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney discussed his top internet stock picks on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."  read more

Uber Vs. Lyft: Which Is In A Better Position To Weather COVID, California Storms?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) both stand to experience headwinds from a negative California ruling that they must classify drivers as employees. read more

3 Tech Picks To Watch, According To RBC's Mark Mahaney

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in permanent changes to the workplace environment and consumer behavior and this should benefit a small handful of stocks, RBC Capital Markets internet analyst Mark Mahaney said on CNBC. read more

Uber Analyst: Prop 22 Court Ruling A 'Sentiment Setback'

A California judge ruled Proposition 22, the state's gig worker law, as unconstitutional on Friday. Although an appeal is imminent, the ruling is a “sentiment setback” both for the gig economy industry and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), according to BofA Securities. read more