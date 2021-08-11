Thinking About Buying Stock In Workhorse, Nikola, Virgin Galactic Or Upstart?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) with a Neutral rating and $10 price target.

Workhorse is trading lower by 0.8% at $10.19.

Shlisky initiated coverage of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) with a Neutral rating and $10 price target.

Nikola is trading higher by 1% at $10.50.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target.

Virgin Galactic is trading lower by 4.2% at $30.03.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $205.

Upstart is trading higher by 20.1% at $163.