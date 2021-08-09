fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.52
367.53
+ 0.14%
DIA
-1.10
353.19
-0.31%
SPY
-0.64
443.13
-0.15%
TLT
+ 0.44
147.34
+ 0.3%
GLD
-1.87
166.51
-1.13%

Analyst Explains Recent Price Action Of AMC Entertainment Stock Ahead Of Earnings

byAdam Eckert
August 9, 2021 9:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Explains Recent Price Action Of AMC Entertainment Stock Ahead Of Earnings

The recent price action in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is showing that retail investors are selling the stock, Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"The reality is the short interest has really dried up. The crazy thing now is that you've got a lot of retail shareholders trying to convince other retail shareholders to buy the stock, while they're clearly dumping the stock," Greenfield said.

The reason that retail investors are selling the stock makes a lot of sense, he added.

The box office is very underwhelming because there just aren't enough people willing to go to the theaters, Greenfield told CNBC "Especially for family films, it seems like financial suicide."

See Also: Microvast Top WallStreetBets Interest As Redditors Take On Morgan Stanley; AMC, AMD Other Top Trends

The main short thesis on AMC is that the movie studios don't care about the movie theaters; instead, they're focused on making money on content, he said.

The core movie business isn't the reason potential investors want to invest in any large media company, rather it's all about streaming, Greenfield said. Investors are going to reward companies for streaming, not box office dollars, he added.

AMC is set to report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes today.

AMC Price Action: AMC has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was down 0.58% at $32.51.

See also: How to Buy AMC Stock

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Short Ideas Previews Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This AMC Entertainment Analyst Says Record Weekend Attendance Doesn't Mean Much

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares were trading lower Monday despite the company announcing the highest weekend attendance at theaters since the pandemic began.  read more

Helios And Matheson's Terrible Week Puts MoviePass' Future In Doubt

Robinhood Soars After Becoming Latest Meme Stock Darling, AMC & GameStop Tumble

After a year of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) users being associated with extreme moves in so-called meme stocks, Robinhood shares themselves have now officially entered into meme stock territory. read more

Why A 'Massive Wave Of Bankruptcies' Could Be Just Around The Corner

The U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the pandemic, and more than $6 trillion in government stimulus appears to have prevented a worst-case economic catastrophe. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) has even nearly doubled from its pandemic lows in March 2020. read more