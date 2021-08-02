Analysts Raise Charter Communications' Price Target Post Q2 Earnings Beat
- Keybanc retained Overweight on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) and raised the price target to $869, implying a 16.8% upside.
- Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the price target to $820 from $800, implying a 10.2% upside, and affirmed a Buy rating.
- Charter reported a strong, materially better than expected Q2 result, Wlodarczak notes.
- He continues to believe the market underestimates the advantage/still material upside from Charter controlling the dominant fixed methodology that consumers access the Internet in the vast majority of its footprint.
- Price action: CHTR shares closed higher by 4.24% at $744.05 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.