3 Takeaways From Cognyte Software Investor Meetings

byPriya Nigam
July 15, 2021 1:48 pm
Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT), a spin-off from Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), addresses the $30 billion security analytics market, which has a 10% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), according to Needham.

The Cognyte Software Analyst: Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating for Cognyte Software, with the price target unchanged at $36.

The Cognyte Software Thesis: The investor meetings with CEO Elad Sharon and CFO David Abadi took investors “up the curve,” Cikos said in the note.

The analyst mentioned 3 key points after the meetings:

  • Long-Term Revenue Acceleration: “Management believes it can grow long-term Revenue Low-/Mid-Teens,” the analyst wrote.
  • Subscription Model Transition: “Cognyte is already having conversations with customers where the company is discussing benefits like quicker time to value … We believe the previous transition provides a playbook Cognyte can emulate. We also see R&D efforts as lending to module growth and feeding into the Subscription offering,” he added.
  • Competition Limited, Primarily Homegrown

“We attribute CGNT's recent share underperformance to technical factors and a hangover from the spin-off. Meanwhile, we believe fundamentals are intact, and management is executing to plan,”

CGNT Price Action: Shares of Cognyte Software had risen by 0.54% to $24.13 at the time of publication Thursday.

