fbpx
QQQ
-0.24
353.95
-0.07%
DIA
+ 1.16
341.64
+ 0.34%
SPY
+ 0.60
426.87
+ 0.14%
TLT
+ 0.02
143.45
+ 0.01%
GLD
-2.08
168.66
-1.25%

Why FedEx Is A Top Transportation Stock Pick

byWayne Duggan
June 29, 2021 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why FedEx Is A Top Transportation Stock Pick

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares initially traded lower after the company disappointed Wall Street with its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report last week.

On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter added FedEx to the firm’s US1 list and named it his top transportation stock pick.

Valuation: Hoexter said FedEx shares currently trade at only about 13.6 times his fiscal 2022 EPS estimate, on the low end of its historical valuation range. While the stock is undervalued, he said multiple long-term tailwinds continue to build for the company, including TNT integration, business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce and an improving pricing environment. The company believes 88% of its future growth will be driven by B2C e-commerce shipments.

Related Link: 5 FedEx Analysts Break Down Q4 Earnings: 'We Continue To See Upside Potential'

Given the tight delivery capacity, revenue per package had been growing at a double-digit percentage pace. In addition, re-pricing of enterprise contracts will also serve as a margin tailwind into fiscal 2023, Hoexter said.

Fears Overdone: Hoexter said fears over FedEx’s rising costs are overdone, and the company doesn’t need to match the cash flow yields of competitor United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

“While FedEx has not generated cash flow yields on par with UPS, we believe the increased capex should support high ROIC investments in capacity, automation, and fleet renewal, and be margin accretive,” Hoexter wrote in a note.

Hoexter is projecting 17.9% EPS growth in fiscal 2022, 12.6% EPS growth in fiscal 2023 and 14.3% EPS growth in fiscal 2024.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $372 price target for FedEx.

Benzinga’s Take: FedEx shares have taken a breather in the past month, but that may simply be because near-term expectations got too high. The stock has been an excellent longer-term investment, gaining 128% in the past year.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 FedEx Analysts Break Down Q4 Earnings: 'We Continue To See Upside Potential'

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) traded lower by 4% on Friday after the company delivered lackluster fiscal fourth-quarter numbers on Thursday afternoon. read more

BofA Raises FedEx Price Target For Second Time In 2 Weeks

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) traded slightly higher on Friday after one analyst raised his price target for the stock ahead of the company’s earnings report later this month. read more

BofA Raises FedEx Expectations, Sees Improving Airfreight Price Environment

FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) margins and returns could expand due to the paradigm shift in the pricing environment in the airfreight sector, according to BofA Securities. read more

Flight Industry Conditions Just Right For Amazon Air Takeoff, Analyst Says

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Wednesday it launched gateway operations at Austin and San Juan airports, will open regional air hubs in Lakeland this summer and San Bernardino next year, and will expand its cargo aircraft fleet from 68 to 80 by 2021. read more