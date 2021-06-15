 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin A 'Victim Of Pump And Dump Scheme' By Elon Musk, Says Analyst
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2021 3:16am   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin A 'Victim Of Pump And Dump Scheme' By Elon Musk, Says Analyst

Dogecoin (DOGE) was termed a “bad boy of crypto” by Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Monday.

What Happened: Edelman told interviewers that he is “strongly opposed” to Dogecoin, which he pronounced “Doggy-coin,” because it was “invented as a joke.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“It has no legitimate use case. It is not something that I think is doing the crypto community any good in its efforts to generate credibility and legitimacy in the financial marketplace, or approval by the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission].”

Edelman said Dogecoin fell into the category of fad or what he said could be argued as fraud, reported Yahoo Finance.

“It's a victim of a pump and dump scheme by certain very famous wealthy individuals who shall be nameless here on the program. Elon Musk,” said Edelman.

DOGE traded 1.14% higher at $0.33 at press time over 24-hours. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.6% lower against Bitcoin (BTC). BTC traded 3.84% higher at $40,395.50 at press time.

Why It Matters: Edelman said in the interview that the SEC “isn’t doing its job by providing the oversight it does to [exchange traded funds],” reported Yahoo Finance.

See Also: Started The Year With $1,000 Bet on Polygon (MATIC), Dogecoin? Your Coins Can Still Fetch A High-End Tesla

“That's creating the environment for people to do crazy things in crazy chat rooms, creating a bump and dump environment of people who are trying to get rich quick.”

The analyst advocated the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in portfolios since they are broadly non-correlated to other major asset classes. He claimed to have invented the 1% asset allocation strategy for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is picking up steam once again and was up 23.44% on a seven-day basis driven higher by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweet on Sunday and some other key factors.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Outperforms Dogecoin As Meme Coins See Rekindled Social Media Interest

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC + $DOGE)

EthereumMax Tanks 15% Even As Kim Kardashian Touts The Crypto To Instagram Following
Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced
SafeMoon Spikes 20.5% After CEO Discloses Involvement In Dogecoin-SpaceX Partnership
Amp Crypto Strikes Major Gains As Bitcoin Floats Above $40K, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Muted
Chinese Workers Can Now Be Paid In Digital Yuan
Mark Cuban Praises Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Warns Institutions Losing Tech And Capital Battle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dogecoin Edelman Financial Engines Elon MuskAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com