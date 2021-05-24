 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 1:46am   Comments
Share:
Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is betting that despite recent setbacks Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) will benefit from its compelling tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapy.

What Happened: IOVA shares have declined 32% since Tuesday after the California-based biotech startup delayed its Biologics License Application (BLA) until the first half of 2022 because of FDA feedback on its potency tests.  

The delay in the program is attributed to the FDA’s second request for additional data regarding potency assays, which are a series of tests that prove the company can consistently manufacture the product in question.

Soon after, IOVA announced CEO Maria Fardis is leaving the company after five years in the role and that General Counsel Frederick Vogt would be stepping in as interim CEO. Shares fell 39% on Wednesday after the announcement. 

The New York-based investment firm started piling up shares in the company last week and holds 18.26 million IOVA shares, worth about $450.64 million, according to Ark’s data as of Friday’s trade.

The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) carry the stake in IOVA.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage

“We believe that Iovance’s TILs will continue to be the most compelling therapy for solid tumors in the market and that Iovance has the most robust TIL data set,” the Cathie Wood-led firm said in a note to investors.

“Furthermore, in our view, Iovance is trail-blazing the FDA regulatory process and likely will get FDA approval for its TIL therapy to treat melanoma, a very difficult-to-treat disease with high unmet need.” 

Price Action: IOVA shares closed 3.73% lower at $18.05 on Friday. 

Latest Ratings for IOVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral
May 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IOVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IOVA)

Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Iovance Shares Jump After Lifileucel Achieves 86% Response Rate In Melanoma Trial
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathie Wood tumor-infiltrating lyphocyte immunotherapyAnalyst Color Biotech Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DSXJefferiesMaintains5.0
LADB of A SecuritiesUpgrades460.0
WELLCapitalOne SouthecoastUpgrades
ROSTRBC CapitalMaintains140.0
DECKStifelMaintains425.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com