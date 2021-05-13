 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Lowe's Analyst Is Turning Bullish

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Lowe's Analyst Is Turning Bullish

Although Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) could continue to face near-term challenges, key economic indicators suggest a stronger-than-expected economic recovery and investors “should continue to focus upon shares of cyclically driven enterprises,” according to Oppenheimer.

The Lowe’s Analyst: Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded the rating for Lowe's from Perform to Outperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $235.

The Lowe’s Thesis: The company and its stock have been “largely overlooked as a high-quality, self-help, inexpensive cyclical play,” Nagel said in the upgrade note.

The stock currently trades at a historically discounted valuation versus Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and could benefit from “a continued flow of funds into more cyclically focused equities,” she added.

“We remain optimistic that ongoing internal initiatives at LOW should underpin a continued climb higher in profit rates for the company, particularly as N-T disruptions subside,” the analyst wrote.

She further stated, “As COVID-19 headwinds ease, sales and profit trends at LOW are apt to moderate, as spending normalizes, broadly. Our positive call on LOW is currently shorter-term and tactical in nature and hinged upon prospects for investor funds to continue to flow into shares of more economically sensitive enterprises and a compelling relative valuation.”

LOW Price Action: Shares of Lowe’s Companies had risen by 2.77% to $200.89 at the time of publication Thursday.

(Photo: Lowe's Companies Inc.)

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Cramer Weighs In On Penn National Gaming, Palantir And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Amazon Targets Furniture Assembly Service To Take Wayfair Pie: Bloomberg
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Nagel hardware stores home improvement OppenheimerAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ETCredit SuisseMaintains13.0
IFRXCredit SuisseMaintains2.8
METCredit SuisseMaintains68.0
FLXNCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
ENPHCapital OneInitiates Coverage On175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com