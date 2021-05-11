Shopify Gets Upgrade: Why Now?
Shopify Inc.’s (NYSE: SHOP) strong top-line growth and margin expansion could persist going ahead, driven by the continued secular shift to e-commerce and its many strategic initiatives, according to Loop Capital Markets.
The Shopify Analyst: Anthony Chukumba upgraded the rating for Shopify from Hold to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $1,400.
The Shopify Thesis: The company offers a “compelling merchant value proposition” at highly attractive prices, which has made it a leading multi-channel commerce platform and is boosting its ecosystem, Chukumba said in the upgrade note.
“We believe Shopify’s growing ecosystem of third-party applications, developers, consultants, and agencies makes the platform even more valuable and the company’s 'flywheel' even more powerful,” he added.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping last year, we note the vast majority of retail sales still occur in physical stores — which indicates to us Shopify still has plenty of room to grow,” the analyst wrote.
He mentioned other drivers of top-line growth as:
- Increased penetration of its legacy Merchant Solutions
- Growth of newer initiatives such as the relaunched POS, SFN, Shopify Balance, and additional Shopify Plus enterprise customer wins
- Further international expansion
SHOP Price Action: Shares of Shopify are up 0.68% to $1,087.62 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.
(Photo by Roberto Cortese on Unsplash)
Latest Ratings for SHOP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Loop Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
