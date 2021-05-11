Shopify Gets Upgrade: Why Now?

Shopify Inc.’s (NYSE: SHOP) strong top-line growth and margin expansion could persist going ahead, driven by the continued secular shift to e-commerce and its many strategic initiatives, according to Loop Capital Markets.

The Shopify Analyst: Anthony Chukumba upgraded the rating for Shopify from Hold to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $1,400.

The Shopify Thesis: The company offers a “compelling merchant value proposition” at highly attractive prices, which has made it a leading multi-channel commerce platform and is boosting its ecosystem, Chukumba said in the upgrade note.

“We believe Shopify’s growing ecosystem of third-party applications, developers, consultants, and agencies makes the platform even more valuable and the company’s 'flywheel' even more powerful,” he added.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping last year, we note the vast majority of retail sales still occur in physical stores — which indicates to us Shopify still has plenty of room to grow,” the analyst wrote.

He mentioned other drivers of top-line growth as:

Increased penetration of its legacy Merchant Solutions

Growth of newer initiatives such as the relaunched POS, SFN, Shopify Balance, and additional Shopify Plus enterprise customer wins

Further international expansion

SHOP Price Action: Shares of Shopify are up 0.68% to $1,087.62 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

