Tesla Earnings Report: Delivery Guidance Is The Number To Look For Says Analyst
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Tesla Earnings Report: Delivery Guidance Is The Number To Look For Says Analyst

Delivery guidance for 2021 will be the key number to watch for in the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings report, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Ives thinks Tesla might report guidance of close to 900,000 vehicles after the bell, he said.

If Tesla announces a goal of around 900,000 deliveries for 2021, the analyst said it will be "the next step in the stock going toward $1,000."

Earnings: Tesla is set to report earnings after the close Monday. Average analyst expectations see first-quarter earnings-per-share of $0.75, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Sales are expected to have grown 75% to $10.48 billion in the first quarter. 

Related Link: What to Expect From Tesla's Q1 Earnings Report On Monday

In The News: Tesla made headlines recently after one of its vehicles in the U.S. crashed with no one driving, and the company is currently under investigation for that fatal crash. Ives expects this to be addressed in the earnings report later today. 

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Host 'Saturday Night Live' On May 8

Price Action: Tesla was up 0.87% at $735.75 at last check Monday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cars CNBC Daniel Ives electric vehicles EVsAnalyst Color Earnings News

