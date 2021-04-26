Tesla Earnings Report: Delivery Guidance Is The Number To Look For Says Analyst

Delivery guidance for 2021 will be the key number to watch for in the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings report, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Ives thinks Tesla might report guidance of close to 900,000 vehicles after the bell, he said.

If Tesla announces a goal of around 900,000 deliveries for 2021, the analyst said it will be "the next step in the stock going toward $1,000."

Earnings: Tesla is set to report earnings after the close Monday. Average analyst expectations see first-quarter earnings-per-share of $0.75, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Sales are expected to have grown 75% to $10.48 billion in the first quarter.

In The News: Tesla made headlines recently after one of its vehicles in the U.S. crashed with no one driving, and the company is currently under investigation for that fatal crash. Ives expects this to be addressed in the earnings report later today.

Price Action: Tesla was up 0.87% at $735.75 at last check Monday morning.

