 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buy And HODL Coinbase Stock? Analyst Says It's A 'Generational Opportunity In Crypto'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:
Buy And HODL Coinbase Stock? Analyst Says It's A 'Generational Opportunity In Crypto'

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COINIPO took place this week with shares opening for trading at $381 and a $100 billion valuation. Analysts continue to share their thoughts on the long-term outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange company.

The Coinbase Analyst: Loop Capital Markets Kenneth Hill initiated coverage of Coinbase Global with a Buy rating and $394 price target. The analyst cleverly calls it a Buy and HODL stock.

The Analyst Takeaways: Hill calls Coinbase more of a customer acquisition play than a cryptocurrency volume story.

“The company’s success or failure will not be predicated on how much volume it trades next quarter like a traditional exchange, it will be driven by how effectively it is able to add customers and gather assets on its platform over time,” Hill said.

Acquiring customers and assets is important for the company during the early days of crypto adoption and could help justify the valuation of Coinbase.

Related Link: 9 Crypto Stocks To Play On The Coinbase Debut 

Possible risks for Coinbase include growing competition, lower fees and loss of interest in the cryptocurrency market.

Hill thinks the risks are outweighed by a “generational opportunity in crypto,” the large customer access Coinbase has and its strength in product.

“The potential to shape the cryptoeconomy could create a defensible position for decades to come.”

The analyst cautions to focus on the long-term success of a stock like Coinbase and not a short-term outlook as there will be potential ups and downs along the way.

The $394 price target is based on a multiple of 20x on fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 revenue projections from the analyst.

“Overall, we believe that Coinbase has one of the most attractive long-term opportunity sets in all our coverage, helping our Buy rating.”

COIN Price Action: Shares of Coinbase are up 5.96% to $342 at market close Friday.

(Photo: Coinbase)
 

Latest Ratings for COIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for COIN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN)

DeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right Now
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong On His Company's Beginnings: Satoshi's Whitepaper, Sleeping In Office, Salary In Bitcoin
'Four Horsemen' Driving The Retail Trading Euphoria: SPACs, Stonks, Cryptos And NFTs
Here's Why Coinbase And Nio Are Moving
Coinbase Stock Analyst With $600 Price Target Says It Hinges On Bitcoin
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Price Target Initiation Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com