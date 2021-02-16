Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is increasingly “serious” about entering the auto market because even though the smartphone is large, it is dwarfed by the opportunities in transportation, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said Sunday.

What Happened: Munster estimates the smartphone market to be worth $450 billion, a figure Loup Ventures arrived at using 1.4 billion annual unit sales with an average selling price (ASP) of $310.

The analyst estimates the global market for new vehicles, including cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and semis to be about $2.8 trillion. 

See also: How To Buy Apple Stock

“While the smartphone market is large, it’s dwarfed by the transportation opportunity,” the analyst said.

“We believe the size of the transportation market is one reason why Apple appears increasingly serious about making a car.”

Why It Matters: Apple’s flagship iPhone brought in $65.6 billion in sales and enjoyed a 17.23% year-over-year growth. The iPhone accounts for 58.86% of total Apple revenues, as per the company’s Q1 earnings.

Munster says based on the previous commentary from Apple CEO Tim Cook, there are three criteria that must be met for Apple to enter a market: vertical integration ability, a massive market, and a profitable market.

The analyst wrote that while vertical integration and massive market conditions are met, profitability is yet to be decided as historically the automotive industry has had “thin operating margins” in the mid-single digits.

See Also: Apple Is Better Off With Cryptocurrencies Than EVs: Analyst

The Loup Ventures analyst pointed to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its ambitions of achieving margins in the 20% range.

“We believe software subscriptions for features such as FSD and in-car entertainment, along with a robotaxi fleet, will be necessary,” wrote Munster.The analyst said that if Apple is successful in making an EV it would have “a similar opportunity to augment its vehicle hardware offering with high-margin revenue from software and services.”

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $135.37 on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform
Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Parler Back Online With SkySilk's Web Hosting
Apple Talked EV Tie-Up With Nissan But Concerns Over Automaker Becoming 'Foxconn' Came In The Way: FT
The Largest US Companies By Revenue During The Last 12 Presidential Administrations May Surprise You
Volkswagen Chief Says Company 'Not Afraid' Of Apple Electric Car
Is BlackBerry Back? With New Partnerships, The Company Is Ready For A Closer Look
Mark Zuckerberg Told Facebook Staff In 2018 To 'Inflict Pain' On Apple: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Car electric vehicles EVs Gene MunsterAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HHCBWS FinancialMaintains150.0
KITSRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On
TLSWedbushMaintains45.0
JCOMWedbushMaintains140.0
MSFTWedbushMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com