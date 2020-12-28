Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Lowers Nikola Price Target, Sees 'Execution Risk Associated With A Tarnished Brand'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Lowers Nikola Price Target, Sees 'Execution Risk Associated With A Tarnished Brand'

Although there are reasons to be constructive heading into 2021, JPMorgan is lowering its estimates for Nikola Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) gross margins to reflect the “lack of scale in the first 18 months of truck sales,” the sell-side firm said Monday. 

The Nikola Analyst: Paul Coster maintained an Overweight rating on Nikola and reduced the price target from $40 to $35.

The Nikola Thesis: The price target has been reduced to reflect “the execution risk associated with a tarnished brand,” Coster said in the note.

Nikola was prudent to exit the partnerships with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), as these arrangements committed the company’s resources to non-strategic initiatives, the analyst said.

Despite this, the stock plummeted around 50% the last month on news of the partnerships being terminated, he said. 

“We believe two NKLA Tres are now in Arizona, one has been commissioned and is meeting expectations…NKLA expects to have at least nine trucks for testing by end of the 1Q21, consistent with commercial availability of the Tre in late 2021,” Coster said. 

NKLA Price Action: Shares of Nikola were up 11.85% at $15.38 at last check. 

Photo courtesy of Nikola.

Latest Ratings for NKLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Nov 2020Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2020WedbushDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NKLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Nikola Option Traders React To Canceled Republic Services Deal
XL Fleet Spikes On CEO's CNBC Plug, Citron's Long Call
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STOKCanaccord GenuityMaintains72.0
AGIOCanaccord GenuityMaintains57.0
ENPHRoth CapitalMaintains220.0
FTHMRoth CapitalMaintains40.0
PAEMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com