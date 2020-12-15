Morgan Stanley Upgrades Medtronic On Exposure To COVID-19 Recovery
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is well-positioned for a COVID-19 recovery and has upside to the consensus estimates for fiscal 2022, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Medtronic Analyst: David Lewis upgraded Medtronic from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $120 to $140.
The Medtronic Thesis: Lagging implantable devices are expected to outperform, with risks being abated by vaccines, better hospital protocols, the availability of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing, Lewis said in the upgrade note.
“We see a winning formula for Medtronic, with the company well aligned to our pro-recovery thesis and a material disconnect between Street numbers and the improving post-COVID trajectory,” the analyst said.
"Net, we model 10% FY22/FY19 revenue growth, and Gross and Operating Margins flat in FY22 relative to FY19, which look conservative in light of CFO Karen Parkhill's guidance for a return to normalized underlying growth and Operating Margins in F4Q21."
Morgan Stanley sees reason to be more bullish about Medtronic's pipeline and the turnaround required "to make the company a structural outperformer," Lewis said.
MDT Price Action: Shares of Medtronic were up 2.39% at $114.75 at last check Tuesday.
Photo courtesy of Medtronic.
Latest Ratings for MDT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Nov 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MDT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: David Lewis Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga