Goldman Sachs Lifts Amazon Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is likely to report first-quarter results April 30 that are significantly ahead of the consensus estimates for both revenue and profitability and guide to a better-than-expected second quarter, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Amazon Analyst
Heath P. Terry maintained a Buy rating on Amazon and raised the price target from $2,600 to $2,900.
The Amazon Thesis
Amazon’s retail, cloud and ads businesses are all witnessing an increase in demand, Terry said in the Thursday note. (See his track record here.)
The company’s ability to meet this higher demand will “steepen the curve of its long term growth rate, drive incremental profitability, and further deepen the competitive moat around all of its businesses,” the analyst said.
Goldman expects Amazon to report total revenue of $74.1 billion, representing 24% year-on-year growth and beating the consensus estimate of $72.9 billion.
Excluding the impact of physical stores, the company’s revenue growth is likely to accelerate to 25%, he said.
Terry said he expects Amazon to report operating income of $4.3 billion, with Amazon fulfillment and AWS headcount and logistics disruption weighing on near-term efficiency.
Although the stock has outperformed, it still does not fully represent the long-term value of Amazon’s e-commerce platform and AWS, which has been highlighted by consumer and enterprise adoption in the current crisis, the analyst said.
AMZN Price Action
Shares of Amazon were up 1.93% to $2,409 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Quarantine 'Crushing' Both Good, Bad Retailers, Cramer Says
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Facebook
Photo courtesy of Amazon.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2020
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Heath P. TerryAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga