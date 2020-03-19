Market Overview

Why Penn National's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 2:19pm   Comments
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were trading sharply higher on Thursday after bullish comments made by a BofA Securities analyst.

Analyst Shaun Kelley said he's bullish on U.S. gaming companies with exposure to the Macau market and is bullish on Penn National, which he describes as the highest-beta U.S. casino stock in the event of a recovery. Macau is the Chinese territory and the world’s biggest gambling hub.

A number of casino stocks have been impacted as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

See Also: Penn National Gaming Shares Surge After Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming is an American operator of casinos and racetracks, based in Pennsylvania.

The company's shares were trading up 40% at $6.36 on Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

