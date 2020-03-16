Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Financial Pros React To Emergency Interest Rate Cut: More Stimulus Needed?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2020 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
13 Financial Pros React To Emergency Interest Rate Cut: More Stimulus Needed?

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve issued its second emergency interest rate cut of March, slashing its fed funds target range by 1% to between 0% and 0.25%. In addition to the rate cut, the Fed announced a new $700 billion quantitative easing program.

On Monday morning, the Federal Reserve said it will be conducting a $500 billion short-term lending operation on Monday afternoon. The latest operation is on top of the $1.5 trillion in Fed repo operations announced last week.

The initial market reaction to the Fed’s move wasn’t great, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 8% at time of publication.

Market analysts and experts have weighed in on the Fed’s aggressive move to support the economy on Monday. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say.

See Also: Insider Buying Surpasses Insider Selling For First Time In 10 Years

More Stimulus Needed?

Long-time Fed critic President Donald Trump said he was pleased with the decision to drop rates to 0%.

“It's something that we're very happy, I have to say this, I'm very happy. And they did it in one step, they didn't do it in four steps over a long period of time,” Trump said Sunday.

Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer said the Fed’s actions should help stave off panic for now, but more action will likely be needed.

“We are already forecasting negative GDP growth in 2Q but the risk is that it proves to be a much deeper and more prolonged contraction in economic activity,” Meyer said.

DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas agreed that investors should expect more stimulus ahead.

“The Federal Reserve’s Sunday afternoon decision to take rates to zero and buy $700 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities is, of course, a step in the right direction but more stimulus will almost certainly be needed,” Colas wrote.

Troubling Timing

Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said the timing of the Fed’s announcement on Sunday when it has a regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday may have spooked the market.

“It implies panic, (what did they know that we didn’t?), although that’s probably not the case in reality,” Essaye said.

Ross Gerber, Co-Founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth, said the market reaction to the aggressive Fed move on Monday is discouraging.

Baird market strategist Michael Antonelli said some investors may be overanalyzing the Fed’s moves.

Fiscal Solution

Alex Rampell, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said the U.S. economy needs a fiscal solution, not a monetary one.

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said the U.S. government now needs to get serious about its budget.

Negative Rates Ahead?

Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, said it’s not surprising that the Fed’s actions did little to stimulate the market.

“The apparent success of QE and ZIRP in 2008 created a false sense of security that this policy will work again. It only appeared to work last time because everyone believed it was temporary,” Schiff tweeted.

Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said the Fed got things backward by starting with general rate cuts and then targeting problem areas, such as the repo market.

“We should have been more laser-like focused on areas of market failures ... and then followed up with more general interest rate cuts when that can have an impact,” El-Erian said Monday.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, said the Fed could soon venture into uncharted territory.

“We’re moving towards an era of negative interest rates. The second cut of rates, now at zero, by the Federal Reserve – the world’s de facto central bank – suggests that the U.S. could soon join peers in Europe and Japan by adopting negative interest rates,” Green said Monday.

See Also: Will The Fed's $1.5 Trillion Emergency Stimulus Actually Help?

Business Impact

Morgan Housel, partner at the Collaborative Fund, said the U.S. government should temporarily shut down the economy and stimulate citizens directly with a $1 trillion package.

WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou said U.S. business owners should take the rate cut seriously.

“This weekend’s Fed rate cut should be a wakeup call for businesses to begin working remotely, if they haven’t already. Companies have two major objectives in doing so: minimizing interruptions to business processes and safeguarding human capital,” Papadimitriou said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Commodities Analyst Says Oil Price Slump Hammers US Shale Companies: 'Supply And Demand Are Going In Opposite Directions'
US Markets Plummet, Halt For Trading For Third Time In A Week
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Mar. 16, 2020: SPY, AAL, ZM, LVS, FDX
Health Care Dominates Sanders-Biden Debate, Promises Of Female Vice President Made
'Dusting Off The Financial Crisis Playbook:' Dow Futures Point To Drop After Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Government Regulations Bonds Top Stories Economics Federal Reserve Markets Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NGLRBC CapitalDowngrades5.0
CRWDRBC CapitalUpgrades67.0
TCPRBC CapitalUpgrades44.0
FBHSRBC CapitalUpgrades59.0
DHIRBC CapitalUpgrades44.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga