5 Reasons To Buy Snapchat's Stock After 30% Decline
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 9:46am   Comments
5 Reasons To Buy Snapchat's Stock After 30% Decline

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have fallen 30% since the end of January and investors should be buyers of the dip, according to MKM Partners.

The Snap Analyst

Rohit Kulkarni upgraded Snapchat's stock from Neutral to Buy with an unchanged $19 price target.

The Snap Thesis

Snap's stock decline sets up investors to take advantage of a "highly asymmetric risk-reward" profile, especially given its minimal exposure to coronavirus headwinds, Kulkarni said. There are five reasons to now be buyers of the stock:

  1. The research firm's $19 price target is based on 8.0 times 2021 estimated revenue and under a bear case the scenario the stock should be worth $12 per share.
  2. Snap's management discussed at a Wednesday conference its user community hasn't experienced any negative health effects from the coronavirus as the vast majority of its users are between 13 and 34 and outside of Asia.
  3. The company boasts multiple near-term catalysts, including new Gaming and Maps products, a broader rollout of new dynamic product ads, evidence the app's Android redesign is successful, and management's recent hints that licensed and revenue sharing content will be coming soon.
  4. Expectations for the company to close the average revenue per user (ARPU) gap versus its peer, a transition towards a self-funding growth mode, and expanded core use-cases.
  5. Longer-term catalysts include the ongoing transition from TV dollars to mobile streaming, private messaging is growing in popularity, and growing interest in augmented and virtual reality technologies.

SNAP Price Action

Snap's stock traded higher by 2% to $13.91 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Snapchat's Stock Snaps Back: The Street Debates How To React

Twitter Tests Stories-Like Feature To Let Users Share Their 'Fleeting' Thoughts

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020MKM PartnersUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2020MKM PartnersReiteratesNeutral
Feb 2020Atlantic EquitiesUpgradesUnderweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

