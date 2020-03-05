Market Overview

Twitter Tests Stories-Like Feature To Let Users Share Their 'Fleeting' Thoughts
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2020 1:47am   Comments
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is testing a new feature that lets users share information temporarily and involves minimal interaction with other users on the platform.

What Happened

The social media users will be able to share the information that will disappear after 24 hours, and other users would only be able to respond via direct messaging with no option for likes, retweets, or replies associated with the platform.

"People often tell us that they don't feel comfortable [tweeting] because [tweets] can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and [performative]," Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said in a statement. "We've been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter."

The feature, initially only available in Brazil on both iOS and Android devices, is akin to the stories feature on Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat platform and Facebook Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) social media platform and subsidiary Instagram.

Price Action

Twitter's shares closed 3.06% higher at $36 on Wednesday and traded slightly lower at $35.71 in the after-hours session. The shares surged this week on Elliott Management Corp.'s reported push for replacing Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO as it acquired a substantial stake in the social media company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Android iOS Jack Dorsey social mediaNews Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

