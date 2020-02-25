Jefferies Downgrades Tesla's Stock On Valuation, Unclear Battery Business Model
Jefferies cut its rating on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), saying there needs to be better understanding of its battery business model.
The Tesla Analyst
Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded Tesla from Buy to Hold, but raised the price target from $600 to $800.
The Tesla Thesis
Houchois said the rating cut was pending a clearer view on Tesla's upcoming battery business model, which could come in the second quarter at a now important "Battery Day."
The stock's high valuation — shares are up 60% just since Jan. 14 — needs to be "grounded into some visibility on market size and potential profitability," Houchois said.
But, he wrote, "We continue to see Tesla as uniquely engaged in a positive sum-game in the EV transition against legacy OEMs facing more severe strategic choices."
Houchois also said Tesla's 2020 first quarter results could be a key catalyst.
"The combination of disruption in China and Model Y launch should yield a weakish Q1," Houchois wrote in the note.
TSLA Price Action
Tesla's stock was up less than 1% to $837.58 per share at time of publication.
Related Links
Consumer Reports Names Tesla Model 3 Top Electric Vehicle For 2020
Report: Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory Up And Running Following Coronavirus Production Hit
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2020
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2020
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Feb 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: electric vehicles Jefferies Philippe HouchoisAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.