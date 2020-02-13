Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade

Caterpillar was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Thursday on the basis of an improving machinery sector outlook.

The Caterpillar Analyst 

Jerry Revich upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $158 to $168.

The Caterpillar Thesis

An end to the U.S. machinery recession is increasingly visible, as the sector has corrected by an average of 4% year-to-date, Revich said in the Thursday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The recovery is driven by a combination of macro risks, including the coronavirus outbreak and investor destocking driven by negative estimate revisions, the analyst said.

U.S. machinery lead indicators have continued to improve, and used construction equipment inventories are up 3% year-on-year, he said.

A combination of factors are behind the upgrade, Revich said, such as the tightening U.S. construction equipment capacity utilization; dealer inventories; a backlog approaching trough levels; and margin tailwinds in 2021 from reduced restructuring and inventory destock.

“We also see attractive valuation risk-reward, with the stock trading at 13x cash P/E (15x GAAP) on 2020E sales that are below trend-line for a business with a track record of consistent cycle over cycle earnings growth."

China's Impact On Caterpillar

The analyst acknowledged the coronavirus impact.

“Asia economic growth is a key risk to our call … CAT’s exposure is via its China construction industries (6% of sales) and resources (19%) businesses; our sensitivity analysis implies every 10% reduction in sales estimates in the two segments would drive a 5% EPS impact.”

Caterpillar Price Action

Caterpillar shares were trading down slightly at $139.57 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.55 and a 52-week low of $111.75.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2020MaintainsBuy
Feb 2020MaintainsSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Coronavirus Fears Back On Big Earnings Day As Alibaba, PepsiCo, Nvidia All Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020: FXI, TSLA, BABA, NIO, CAT
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Over 200 Points As New Coronavirus Cases Surge
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
Sour Finish: Stocks Dive, Led By Hotels, Airlines, As Fears Of Coronavirus Impact Increase
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PEPCFRAReiterates160.0
DAVANeedhamReiterates62.0
ZTSCFRAUpgrades160.0
NBLCFRAMaintains23.0
HUNCFRAMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga