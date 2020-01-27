Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Microsoft Is Poised To Transform Into 'Cloud Behemoth'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Microsoft Is Poised To Transform Into 'Cloud Behemoth'

Software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to release its fiscal year 2020 second-quarter results Wednesday after the market close.

One analyst at Wedbush is confident of the company outperforming, riding on its cloud strength.

The Analyst

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $195 price target on Microsoft shares.

The Microsoft Thesis

Microsoft's cloud momentum is still in its early days of playing out within its massive installed base, and the Office 365 transition for both consumer/enterprise is providing growth tailwinds over the next 12 to 18 months, Ives said in a note.

Additionally, newer integrated product initiatives around consumers and cloud services are still playing out within the company's ubiquitous installed base worldwide, the analyst added.

"This combination of dynamics should enable Nadella to further transform MSFT into a cloud behemoth over the coming years and translate to further earnings and multiple expansion looking ahead," the analyst wrote in the note.

Although conceding that Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS will pose a potent competitive threat, Ives said he believes Microsoft with its partners and dedicated sales force has a major opportunity to convert enterprises to the Azure/cloud platform.

The analyst expects Microsoft's shares to remain strong, as investors appreciate how leveraged the company is to the transformational cloud trend set to play out in the coming years in the ‘cloud arms race.'

Q2 Expectations For MSFT

Wedbush expects Microsoft to report another solid beat across the board, with field checking suggesting a 3-4% beat by its commercial cloud business.

The firm noted that the December quarter saw strong pipeline activity around larger and more strategic enterprise cloud deals, both domestically and in Europe.

The second-quarter print is likely to reflect the accelerating secular shift of enterprises to Microsoft's cloud platform and strong performance by Azure.

Microsoft shares closed down 1.67% to $162.28.

Related Links

3 Microsoft-Heavy ETFs To Watch Ahead Of Earnings

Cloud Competitors: How Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure's Quarterly Performance Stacks Up

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: cloud cloud computingAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Microsoft Prepares To Report Earnings Amid Surge In Cloud Services Race
Commercial Vehicles Charge Toward Electric Future
WTT?!? Weekend: The Celadon Hits Keep On Coming, Walmart Appeals California Decision, Amazon Accused Of More Abuse
Going Viral: Stocks On Their Back As Virus Spreads Heading Into Key Earnings, Fed Week
8 Cloud Stocks To Own In 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXPOppenheimerMaintains159.0
SIVBMaxim GroupMaintains300.0
VIACMorgan StanleyReinstates42.0
APDBMO CapitalMaintains275.0
OIDeutsche BankMaintains15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga