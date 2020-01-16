Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Upgrades iRobot, Sees Positive Catalysts Ahead

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Upgrades iRobot, Sees Positive Catalysts Ahead

There are potential upside catalysts for iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock and few negative catalysts that could push shares below the $45-$55 range, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale upgraded iRobot from Underperform to Market Perform.

The Thesis

Pricing may remain aggressive, new entrants may pose competition and there are concerns surrounding the robotic vacuum cleaner market “entering a commoditization phase,” Gesuale said in the note.

He added, however, that the Street estimates were already very low and that upside events “could jolt shares temporarily higher.”

The analyst raised the 2020 revenue estimate by $15 million to $1,285 million. He wrote, “We are assuming further price deterioration is more than offset by unit volumes.”

The earnings estimate was reduced, however, from $2.40 per share to $1.10 per share to reflect the absence of any tariff relief in 2020 and limited expense leverage.

Gesuale said he expects iRobot to report its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 ahead of consensus. He pointed out that the consensus estimates had been lowered some time back and that the company had achieved solid volumes and lower expenses.

Price Action

Shares of iRobotwere up 4.26% to $55.59 at time of publication.

Related Links

Nasdaq Hits 9,000 As Amazon Rallies On 'Record-Breaking' Holiday Numbers

iRobot Option Traders Betting Holiday Rebound Continues

Latest Ratings for IRBT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020UpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Oct 2019MaintainsHold
Oct 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IRBT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Gesuale Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRBT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2020
Nasdaq Hits 9,000 As Amazon Rallies On 'Record-Breaking' Holiday Numbers
iRobot Option Traders Betting Holiday Rebound Continues
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VRNTNeedhamMaintains67.0
LVSStandpoint ResearchDowngrades
WYNNStandpoint ResearchDowngrades
GSBMO CapitalMaintains264.0
NTGNBairdDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga