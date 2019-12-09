Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Upgrades Fate Therapeutics On Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Outlook

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Upgrades Fate Therapeutics On Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Outlook

Update from the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) suggested that initial data for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: FATE) FT500 and FT516 therapies were well received by both clinicians and investors, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Jim Birchenough upgraded Fate Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $16 to $24.

The Thesis

Fate Therapeutics reviewed progress with its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics pipeline at the ASH meeting, which suggests upside potential in 2020, Birchenough said in the note.

Phase 1 data of FT500 indicates that repeat dosing is safe and “incites neither a host anti-FT500 T-cell nor a B-cell response,” the analyst mentioned.

He added that “very early clinical data for FT516 as a monotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia or with RITUXAN in non-Hodgkin lymphoma are encouraging suggesting that iPSC-NK are functional.”

Moreover, FT596 is scheduled to begin clinical studies in early 2020, while FT819 can be manufactured at good manufacturing practice (GMP) scale and shows improved pre-clinical activity against a conventional CAR-T.

Birchenough highlighted that Fate Therapeutics had dosed all the iPSC NK products in the outpatient setting without incident.

Price Action

Shares of Fate Therapeutics had spiked almost 41% to $19.27 at the time of publishing on Monday.

Latest Ratings for FATE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform
Dec 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FATE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jim Birchenough Wells FargoAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FATE)

48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019
38 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABBBarclaysInitiates Coverage On
DPLOWilliam BlairUpgrades
SUPVItau BBADowngrades
GGALItau BBADowngrades
BMAItau BBADowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

StockTwits CEO Talks Social Media, Commission-Free Trading