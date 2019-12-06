Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla's Stock Bull Case On China, Cybertruck Opportunities
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2019 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla's Stock Bull Case On China, Cybertruck Opportunities

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) skeptics are beginning to envision a path forward for the disruptive automaker. Morgan Stanley raised its bull-case price target, asserting that Tesla is “fundamentally overvalued, but strategically undervalued.”

The Rating

Analysts Adam Jonas and Armintas Sinkevicius maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock with a $225 price target.

The Thesis

Jonas and Sinkevicius raised their bull-case value to $500 to reflect Tesla’s product and geographic developments.

The company’s best-case scenario, according to Morgan Stanley, sees 100,000 Cybertruck sales at an average $50,000 by 2024. With 20% margins in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, Cybertruck could contribute $20 in stock value.

Notably, the analysts don't include Cybertruck prospects in their current model, “given the high degree of risk associated with the product's success, such as the truck's rather polarizing design.”

Another potential source of value is the China market. If all things fall in Tesla’s favor, the company could pull 450,000 unit sales by 2025 to contribute another $40 to the stock price.

“We believe that our long-term base case China forecasts are rather conservative with Tesla sales in the region peaking at approximately 250k units by 2024/2025,” Jonas and Sinkevicius wrote.

Again, this is the best-case scenario for Tesla. Morgan Stanley’s bear case assumes a $10 stock price, and the base case assumes a $250 price.

“To be clear, we are not bullish on Tesla longer term, especially as, over time, we believe Tesla could be perceived by the market more and more like a traditional auto OEM; we are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment through 1H20 but question the sustainability,” Jonas and Sinkevicius wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, Tesla's stock traded up 1.6% to $335.56 per share.

Related Links:

'I Don't Have A Lot Of Cash:' Day Two Of Elon Musk's Defamation Trial

Can Tesla's Stock Continue Revving After 50% Rally?

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2019MaintainsSell
Dec 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Jonas Armintas Sinkevicius China CybertruckAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The Evolution Of Daseke – Great Quarter, Guys
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 6, 2019: TSLA, ONTX, XHB, BIG, SFIX
Tesla Model 3s Can Earn Subsidies In China
'Did Someone At 10 Downing Street Ask If You Were A Pedophile?' Musk's Lawyer To UK Caver
Convoy Closes Out Year Of "Multiple Breakthroughs"
Nio Sustains Sales Momentum In November, Launches Third SUV
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PDCOJP MorganMaintains20.0
IFFJP MorganMaintains150.0
GWREJP MorganMaintains126.0
EPRJP MorganMaintains84.0
CLDRJP MorganMaintains11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Is Cryptocurrency In For Another Volatile December?