Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model 3s Can Earn Subsidies In China
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model 3s Can Earn Subsidies In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) traded up 1.8% Friday on reports that Model 3s produced at its Shanghai plant would qualify for Chinese subsidies.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology included two versions of the sedan on a list of vehicles qualified for a 25,000 yuan, or $3,550, subsidy.

Why It’s Important For Tesla

The subsidy cuts the cost of Tesla’s pricy Model 3 — but not by much. In China, the car starts at $50,000.

Still, it closes the gap between Tesla and Chinese rival Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO). The electric vehicle makers are competing with BMW Group, which last week announced plans to construct its won EV plant, to claim space in the world’s largest electric car market.

After falling 6% Thursday, Nio’s stock traded up marginally Friday morning despite the positive development for its top competitor.

What’s Next For Tesla

Shanghai’s Gigafactory 3 is Tesla’s first international plant, and it’s a proving ground for local sourcing. Management began trial production before the end of October after having broken ground in January. The facility’s performance will testify to Tesla’s capacity to generate profits through factories abroad.

Tesla will begin delivery in China in January.

Tesla's stock traded around $334.57 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Nio Sustains Sales Momentum In November, Launches Third SUV

Tesla Begins China-Made Model Sales With Autopilot: Report

Posted-In: China Gigafactory Model 3Government News Regulations Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
'Did Someone At 10 Downing Street Ask If You Were A Pedophile?' Musk's Lawyer To UK Caver
Convoy Closes Out Year Of "Multiple Breakthroughs"
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Nio Sustains Sales Momentum In November, Launches Third SUV
'I Don't Have A Lot Of Cash:' Day Two Of Elon Musk's Defamation Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Investment Manager Silverleaf Venture Enters Strategic Partnership With Hedgeye