Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Qualcomm On Valuation

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Qualcomm On Valuation

Morgan Stanley has stepped to the sidelines on Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), saying there's no longer the valuation gap with the company's semiconductor peers to make it as attractive.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's James Faucette downgraded Qualcomm from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $89 to $90.

The Thesis

Qualcomm's shares have jumped 33% since August as investors appear to have started banking on a high probability of a U.S-China trade agreement and are counting on 5G acceleration boosting the chipmaker, Faucette said.

Investors also seem largely unconcerned about a Federal Trade Commission antitrust case involving Qualcomm. A favorable appeals court ruling in the case in August buoyed investors and analysts, including Faucette, in hopes that it signaled an eventual Qualcomm win.

The move to 5G, some positives from a spring agreement with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on patent royalties, and prospects for a China trade deal could boost the stock, Faucette said in a note that they appear to be already priced into the stock.

Price Action

Qualcomm's was down 2.16% early Monday to $92 per share.

Related Links:

Here Comes 5G Benefit: Sell-Side Likes Qualcomm's Coming Year

Survey: Black Friday Week Shoppers Eyeing Tech Devices This Year

Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2019ReiteratesBuy
Nov 2019UpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G James Faucette Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + QCOM)

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Apple, Goldman Sachs Under Scrutiny For Alleged Discrimination In Apple Card Algorithm
Survey: Black Friday Week Shoppers Eyeing Tech Devices This Year
These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull
Flat Start Seems Likely Even After Strong Disney Results, But Gap Shares Get Slammed
94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SYKESidoti & Co.Downgrades42.0
EIXArgus ResearchMaintains75.0
GSKArgus ResearchMaintains50.0
DISArgus ResearchMaintains160.0
IACNomuraMaintains285.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Monday's Market Minute: Big Week, Slow Start