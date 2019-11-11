Morgan Stanley Downgrades Qualcomm On Valuation
Morgan Stanley has stepped to the sidelines on Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), saying there's no longer the valuation gap with the company's semiconductor peers to make it as attractive.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's James Faucette downgraded Qualcomm from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $89 to $90.
The Thesis
Qualcomm's shares have jumped 33% since August as investors appear to have started banking on a high probability of a U.S-China trade agreement and are counting on 5G acceleration boosting the chipmaker, Faucette said.
Investors also seem largely unconcerned about a Federal Trade Commission antitrust case involving Qualcomm. A favorable appeals court ruling in the case in August buoyed investors and analysts, including Faucette, in hopes that it signaled an eventual Qualcomm win.
The move to 5G, some positives from a spring agreement with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on patent royalties, and prospects for a China trade deal could boost the stock, Faucette said in a note that they appear to be already priced into the stock.
Price Action
Qualcomm's was down 2.16% early Monday to $92 per share.
Related Links:
Here Comes 5G Benefit: Sell-Side Likes Qualcomm's Coming Year
Survey: Black Friday Week Shoppers Eyeing Tech Devices This Year
Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2019
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2019
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Nov 2019
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 5G James Faucette Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.