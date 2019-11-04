Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bausch Analyst Sees Challenging Setup For Next Leg Of Recovery Story
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Bausch Analyst Sees Challenging Setup For Next Leg Of Recovery Story

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) reported Monday ahead of the market open with better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and higher non-GAAP earnings. The company also raised its fiscal year 2019 guidance.

The Analyst

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry reiterated an Underperform rating and $19 price target. 

The Takeaways

Bausch's revenue beat was driven by better Xifaxan price tailwinds and the outperformance of diversified brands, Gerberry said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

With both segments having high margins, the company achieved strong margins, P&L leverage and a mid-to high-single-digit beat on EBITDA, the analyst said. 

The Bausch & Lomb international segment missed the consensus estimate by 2% due to softness in surgical and ophtho prescriptions, but the contact lens sub-segment was in line, he said. 

The dermatology business beat BofA's forecast and was in line with the consensus estimate. 

Gerberry also pointed to the company's statement regarding the potential it sees from the early days of launch of its psoriasis medication Duobrii.

"Overall, we view the quarter update as mixed given questionable sustainability of diversified brands, Xifaxan driven price and miss on Bausch & Lomb segment offers little read-through to 2020+."

BofA continues to see a challenging setup for the next leg of the company's recovery story given its limited pipeline replacement value, the analyst said.

Price Action

Bausch shares were trading down slightly at $25.91 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings Deluge, SITC Conference In The Spotlight

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for BHC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019UpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BHC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Earnings News Short Sellers Guidance Price Target Reiteration Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHC)

24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
8 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2019
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Bausch Health Companies
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week