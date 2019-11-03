Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Bausch Health Companies
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 03, 2019 6:29pm   Comments
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, November 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Bausch Health Companies EPS will likely be near $1.07 while revenue will be around $2.16 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Bausch Health Companies reported EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $2.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 6.96%. Sales would be up 1.12% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch Health Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.050 0.860 0.84 0.86
EPS Actual 1.070 1.030 1.05 1.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Bausch Health Companies stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bausch Health Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2019

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

