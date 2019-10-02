Credit Suisse Upgrades Cheaper Spotify
Credit Suisse isn’t ready to add Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) stock to its favorites playlist, but it did get less bearish, citing a now much lower share price in coming off its negative rating on Wednesday for a neutral stance.
The Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Brian Russo upgraded Spotify from Underperform to Neutral, keeping a $120 price target on the stock.
The Thesis
The music streaming company has seen a “negative narrative” over its subscriber numbers since the summer, and there are expectations for a third-quarter subscriber count that falls short of expectations, Russo wrote in a note.
Investors have also been wary about the company’s investments in podcasting, which may not recoup revenue until the long-term, he said.
But, the market has now taken the negatives into account, Russo wrote, noting the stock has dropped in value nearly 30% over the past two months, and short interest is now at historical highs.
“We believe much of this narrative and expectations for a 3Q subscriber miss are now priced in at current levels,” Russo wrote. “Given this view, and with shares now trading below our target, we see a more balanced risk/reward profile.”
Price Action
At publication time, shares of Spotify were up 0.76% to $113.38.
