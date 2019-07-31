Spotify Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, MAUs Up to 232M
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported second-quarter losses of 47 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 35 cents. This is a 81.71% increase over losses of $2.57 per share from the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $1.85 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. This is a 24.24% increase over sales of $1.489 billion the same period last year.
Total monthly active users in the second quarter were up 29% year over year to 232 million.
Spotify shares were trading down 4% at $149 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $196.95 and a 52-week low of $103.29.
