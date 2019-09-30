Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Genetic Notches Sell-Side Upgrade After Releasing Interim Study Data

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Applied Genetic Notches Sell-Side Upgrade After Releasing Interim Study Data

Biotechnology company Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) presented interim six-month data Thursday for the Phase 1/2 XLRP program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, turning BMO Capital Markets bullish on the stock. 

The Analyst

Matthew Luchini upgraded Applied Genetics from Market Perform to Outperform rating with a price target lifted from $5 to $9.

The Thesis

Applied Genetic's interim six-month data for eight patients dosed peripherally showed stable visual function supported by visual field sensitivity and visual acuity assessments, Luchini said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.) 

Other highlights from the release include four of the eight patients showing a measurable improvement in the treated area and all nine centrally dosed patients showing stable or improving visual acuity assessments, the analyst said. 

The interim results should give investors "preliminary proof-of-concept" and increase the likelihood of ultimate success from 10% to 25%, he said. 

The six-month XLRP data for the dose expansion cohort is expected to come before the end of the year, and this will be critical for the full assessment compared to Nightstar's visual sensitivity data, Luchini said.

The company could use visual sensitivity as a Phase 3 primary endpoint, and a sustained improvement from patients could improve sentiment on a $100-million peak sales opportunity, according to BMO Capital Markets. 

Price Action

Applied Genetic shares were trading 3.24% higher at $4.13 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019

Sell-Side Roundup: What's Next For For Applied Genetic After 50% Plunge?

Latest Ratings for AGTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform
Sep 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AGTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Matthew LuchiniAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGTC)

34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019
21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J's Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FNNorthlandUpgrades57.0
DOVAH.C. WainwrightDowngrades27.5
PACKCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On10.0
PNMSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains50.0
CMSSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

WeWork Withdraws IPO