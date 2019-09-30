Applied Genetic Notches Sell-Side Upgrade After Releasing Interim Study Data
Biotechnology company Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) presented interim six-month data Thursday for the Phase 1/2 XLRP program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, turning BMO Capital Markets bullish on the stock.
The Analyst
Matthew Luchini upgraded Applied Genetics from Market Perform to Outperform rating with a price target lifted from $5 to $9.
The Thesis
Applied Genetic's interim six-month data for eight patients dosed peripherally showed stable visual function supported by visual field sensitivity and visual acuity assessments, Luchini said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)
Other highlights from the release include four of the eight patients showing a measurable improvement in the treated area and all nine centrally dosed patients showing stable or improving visual acuity assessments, the analyst said.
The interim results should give investors "preliminary proof-of-concept" and increase the likelihood of ultimate success from 10% to 25%, he said.
The six-month XLRP data for the dose expansion cohort is expected to come before the end of the year, and this will be critical for the full assessment compared to Nightstar's visual sensitivity data, Luchini said.
The company could use visual sensitivity as a Phase 3 primary endpoint, and a sustained improvement from patients could improve sentiment on a $100-million peak sales opportunity, according to BMO Capital Markets.
Price Action
Applied Genetic shares were trading 3.24% higher at $4.13 at the time of publication Monday.
Latest Ratings for AGTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2019
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Sep 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
