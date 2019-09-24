Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management

Wedbush's bullish stance on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) remained unchanged after the company's non-deal roadshow (NDR).

The Analyst

Wedbush's Moshe Katri maintains an Outperform rating on Visa with an unchanged price target of $187.

The Thesis

  • Katri's chat with Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu solidified the case for owning Visa's stock for a few reasons.
  • Visa's multiple acquisitions this year will enhance existing capabilities or provide new ones to offer multiple products. For example, the May acquisition of Earthport gives Visa exposure to every bank account globally to move payments.
  • Visa should see incremental synergies in its fourth year of owning Visa Europe. New opportunities the company can address includes share gain in historically strong markets, catering to new financial technology (fintech) startups and benefits from credit-related renewal cycles.
  • The credit card company is positioned to "withstand" an economic slowdown. Granted, revenue from ticket price will be impacted but revenues generated per click will "be resilient." Also, part of the company's cost base is discretionary which suggests a "significant earnings cushion."
  • Under a worst case scenario, the Democrats will control all three branches of the U.S. government and call for new regulations on the banking sector. The credit sector could be impacted and a limit on interchange rates would place a cap on payment valuations.

Price Action

Shares of Visa were trading lower by 0.38% Tuesday afternoon at $174.36.

Related Links

The Street Reacts To Visa's Q3 Earnings

What We Know About Mastercard's Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies

Latest Ratings for V

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for V
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: credit cards Moshe Katri payments WedbushAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

PayMate: A Cloud-Based Solution For Payments, Lending
Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More
Can You Get A Credit Card With A 550 Credit Score?
What We Know About Mastercard's Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TAKJefferiesInitiates Coverage On
BBScotiabankDowngrades
OMABUBSUpgrades
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

I Know First Says It Predicts Stock Market Movements With 97% Accuracy