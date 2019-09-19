Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley On Bandwitdh Inc: This Isn't A 'Cheaper Twilio'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley On Bandwitdh Inc: This Isn't A 'Cheaper Twilio'

Enterprise CPaaS company Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) boasts a cost-effective, flexible and responsive solution platform and counts some of the most "demanding" corporate giants as customers. However, there is a misconception between what the company is and what investors think it is, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Bandwidth from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from $74 to $67.

The Thesis

Bandwidth spent a decade and $100 million in building out a nationwide IP voice network and a common talking point among investors is the stock is a "cheaper Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)," Marshall wrote in a downgrade note. Investors may also be guilty of assuming Bandwidth's growth profile is directly tied to growth needs among top clients like Google.

However, comparing the two companies makes it clear Twilio offers "substantially" more software capabilities that helps its corporate clients communicate with their customers through Messenger and apps, the analyst wrote. On the other hand, Bandwidth's hyperscale customer set implies it is "disincentivized" to offer similar capabilities to keep existing volume customers.

Finally, Bandwidth's stock is trading at 0.35 times EV/2020 estimated revenue versus the peer average of 0.34 times, the analyst wrote. The slight premium valuation implies the stock is receiving "near full credit" for its growth but it has less upside to expectations than other companies.

Price Action

Shares of Bandwidth were up 1.56% Thursday afternoon at $72.99.

Related Links

Morgan Stanley Moves To Sideline On Bandwidth After 90% Post-IPO Rally

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019

Latest Ratings for BAND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: communications CPaaS Meta MarshallAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO + BAND)

Twilio's Multiple Contraction A Function Of 'Confusion,' Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Analysts React To Heavy Selling Pressure In The Tech Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARMKBarclaysMaintains45.0
HDDZ BankDowngrades
COGWolfe ResearchUpgrades
MLHRSidoti & Co.Maintains45.0
ICFISidoti & Co.Maintains99.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement