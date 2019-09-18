Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim: Roku Growth Story Has More Fuel

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim: Roku Growth Story Has More Fuel

The case for turning incrementally positive on streaming video hardware and software company Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is based on its industry-leading platform and an attractive international growth opportunity, according to Guggenheim.

The Analyst

Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating on Roku's stock with a price target lifted from $119 to $170.

The Thesis

Roku will continue benefiting from the growth of streaming video, as it occupies a "rare position" of delivering a win-win-win-win arrangement with hardware manufacturers, consumers, content providers and advertisers, Morris said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

Roku's platform is able to satisfy each stakeholders' individual needs and is a key selling point for investors at a time when competition intensifies and Roku's stock valuation is elevated, the analyst said. 

Roku remains in the early innings of building out a global platform, he said. Most recently, the company announced an expanded partnership with Hisense to sell Roku-equipped TVs across Europe by the end of the year.

The company's strategy to focus on the global market is notable for three reasons, Morris said: 

  • The growth of streaming video globally will outpace the U.S. over the next five to 10 years.
  • Smart TV penetration outside of the U.S. remains low.
  • Roku is able to demonstrate its advantages to content providers and original equipment manufacturers and generate value for everyone.

Guggenheim's revised $170 price target is based on five times 2024 platform segment sales of $3.4 billion and values the international business at $6 billion.

Price Action

Roku shares were down 10.23% at $135.12 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Roku CEO: Our Technology Should Be Included In Half Of TVs

Roku Leverages Recent Momentum With New Line Of Audio Devices

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsHold
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Partners Hisense Michael Morris streaming videoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 11, 2019
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analysts React To Heavy Selling Pressure In The Tech Sector
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 9, 2019
Roku CEO: Our Technology Should Be Included In Half Of TVs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FWONAFBN SecuritiesDowngrades
BXCitiDowngrades52.0
TRVBank of AmericaDowngrades
PSTGCross ResearchUpgrades
PFSWB. RileyReinstates4.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

IGM Biosciences Opens Above IPO Price