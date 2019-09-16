Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: Aurora's 'Bad' Q4 Extends Beyond Headline Numbers

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel: Aurora's 'Bad' Q4 Extends Beyond Headline Numbers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) reported fiscal fourth-quarter results last week that looked "bad" on the surface, but look even worse when digging beyond the headline numbers, according to Stifel.

The Analyst

W. Andrew Carter downgraded Aurora's Toronto-listed stock rating from Hold to Sell with a price target lowered from CA$7 ($5.29) to CA$5 ($3.78). 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Thesis

Aurora's shortfall in the quarter is evident due to a reported $20.1 million of bulk wholesale trim sales that are unlikely to repeat at the same level, Carter said in a Sunday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The headline net cannabis revenue of CA$94.7 million suggests a net cannabis revenue base closer to CA$75 million versus Stifel's estimate of CA$92.5 million.

The "lower quality" performance marks a reversal from the company's update in August, when it alluded to a strong in-market performance and a leadership position in Canada, the analyst said. 

Instead, the company recorded CA$44.9 million in adult use sales in Canada, which implies that it lags Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), which reported CA$49 million in adult use sales, including a CA$6.5-million charge for potential returns, he said. 

Aurora's report suggests it is far removed from achieving profitability, and any sequential improvement in the reported quarter was "underwhelming" when considering unique events, like a CA$14.9-million benefit from accounting changes, Carter said. 

Looking forward, the analyst said he expects a "more muted" adult use market in the first half of 2020 and sees a likelihood of Aurora's sales hitting a plateau in the near-term.

Sales are likely to accelerate in the back half of the year from "Cannabis 2.0," but the Stifel is moving its full-year revenue target lower from CA$600 million to CA$485 million.

The EBITDA loss for fiscal 2020 was also revised from CA$32 million to a loss of CA$89 million.

The company is likely need to oversee a "significant" capital market raise before the end of the first quarter of 2020 and will ultimately find itself in a difficult position to aggressively invest in the U.S. market, according to Stifel. 

Price Action

Aurora's U.S.-listed shares were down 6.89% at $5.54 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Big Pharma Makes Moves, Diddy & Wahlberg Go After CBD, Medicine Man Continues M&A Spree

Aurora Investors Aren't Feeling The Buzz After Q4 Print: 2 Analyst Takes

 

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesHoldSell
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Stifel W. Andrew CarterAnalyst Color Cannabis Downgrades Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Utah Holds Special Session On Legalization, Supreme Cannabis Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.85
-0.392
- 1.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.24
-0.2544
- 1.38%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.15
-0.0794
- 0.71%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.67
-1.325
- 0.44%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Report: AMD Ryzen Processors To Supplant Intel In Microsoft's New Surface Laptop 3