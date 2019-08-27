Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Poised To Disappoint Street In 2020, BofA Says In Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Red Robin Poised To Disappoint Street In 2020, BofA Says In Downgrade

Street expectations call for hamburger chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) to modestly grow EBITDA in 2020 — an assumption Bank of America Merrill Lynch said is unlikely to play out.

The Analyst

Gregory Francfort downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from Neutral to Underperform with an unchanged $30 price target.

The Thesis

Red Robin reported second-quarter results that included an $11.6-million tax benefit which drove all of the EBITDA beat of $25.4 million versus expectations of $25.3 million, Francfort said in a Tuesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Restaurant-level margins were short of expectations, while same-store sales were better than expected, but still negative, falling 1.5% versus expectations of a 2% decrease, the analyst said. 

During the quarter, the company also saw a deceleration in traffic due to a shift away from its value menu offering, Francfort said. While this may have been a prudent strategy years ago, the absence of traffic traction implies the restaurant will struggle to generate long-term traffic — a necessity for the health of the brand, he said.

Analysts continue to expect EBITDA to grow next year, but the only way to do so is through a "very material" comp improvement, which is unreasonable at this point, according to BofA. 

Price Action

Red Robin shares were falling 5.96% to $32.34 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

BTIG: Vintage Capital's Offer To Red Robin Undercooked

Photo via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for RRGB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Aug 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2019UpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RRGB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Gregory FrancfortAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MBUUB. RileyMaintains52.0
MCFTB. RileyMaintains37.0
OSISB. RileyMaintains119.0
CVGIDoughertyInitiates Coverage On
CMCODoughertyInitiates Coverage On40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

MKM Bullish On Parsley Energy, Downgrades SRCI Energy