Seaport Global Upgrades Canopy Growth, Likes Growth Opportunity

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 10:56am   Comments
Cannabis stocks are grouped within the "risk-off" category, but after falling around 10% since the start of 2019, Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) can now be seen as a safety play, according to one analyst.

The Analyst

Seaport Global's Brett Hundley upgraded Canopy Growth from Neutral to Buy and announced a new $31 price target.

The Thesis

The cannabis sector deserves a spot in the "risk-off" category due to sustained bureaucracy, lack of regulatory clarity, compliance issues and notable executive departures, Hundley wrote in the note. At the same time, there's "no question" cannabis stocks offer not only some safety for investors but an "attractive" growth opportunity.

Hundley said Canopy stands out in the cannabis crowd as it can leverage its R&D, IP and partnerships to give consumers compelling value-added products. The company also has an attractive balance sheet that stands at $4.5 billion when including net benefits from warrants from Constellation and subtracting future cash burn, the Acreage (OTC: ACRGF) option premium payment.

Canopy should be able to take advantage of its cash to seek out investments that create a value multiplier of six times or more, according to the analyst. Even if one were to assume a multiplier of two times on cash, the research firm's financial model generates an "appropriately conservative" price target of $31 per share.

Price Action

Shares of Canopy Growth traded around $24.95 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Cannabis And Crohn's Disease

By WeedMaps News' Tina Magrabi, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Crohn's disease is an autoimmune disease that causes ... read more
