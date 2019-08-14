Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc's Key Takeaways From Meetings With Knight-Swift Transportation Management

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc's Key Takeaways From Meetings With Knight-Swift Transportation Management

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is a good choice for investors seeking truckload exposure, given the compelling stock valuation and the company’s focus on operational improvement across segments and its reduced leverage which supports capital deployment, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Todd Fowler maintained an Overweight rating on Knight-Swift Transportation with a price target of $44.

The Thesis

Meetings with Knight-Swift Transportation’s CEO Dave Jackson indicated expectations of a seasonal upturn in trends during the holiday period, albeit below last year’s levels, Fowler said in the note.

The bid activity for 2019 has almost been completed and suggests only a modest improvement in contract renewals. Revenue per mile is expected to be negative in the back half of the year, reflecting fewer non-contract opportunities, Fowler noted.

Fundamentals could bottom in the near term due to lower truck orders and increased carrier failures, the analyst said, while adding that rates may improve in 2020, backed easier comps.

Management’s guidance for the back half of 2019 seemed achievable, Fowler mentioned.

He further added that management meetings suggested continued efforts to improve margins through operational initiatives.

“With the Swift Truckload adjusted operating ratio 200-400 bps above Knight Truckload, we see potential for further incremental improvement,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation had declined 2.8% to $32.87 at time of publishing on Wednesday.

Related Links

Knight-Swift Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall

Knight-Swift's Results In-Line With Recently Lowered Guidance

Latest Ratings for KNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KNX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Todd FowlerAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNX)

The Only Certainty For Equity Markets And Transportation Stocks Is Uncertainty
FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019
Knight-Swift's Results In-Line With Recently Lowered Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019
Another Truckload Carrier Announces Earnings Warning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STWDReiterates27.0
AAPMaintains170.0
BANFInitiates Coverage On
WELLMaintains91.0
WRBMaintains73.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Oregon Set To Legalize Magic Mushrooms?