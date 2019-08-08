BofA Weighs Broadcom's 'Effective' M&A Track Record, Symantec's 'Lackluster Growth Profile'
Recent media reports suggest that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) could be nearing a $10-billion deal for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC)'s enterprise security business.
Although the concerns around growth and Symantec’s relative instability remain, Broadcom has a strong M&A track record, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Analyst
Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom with an unchanged $345 price target.
The Thesis
In July, there were media reports of Broadcom being in talks to buy Symantec as a whole, Arya said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)
The latest deal is reportedly for Symantec’s enterprise security business, which is a better fit for Broadcom than acquiring the entire company, including its consumer business, the analyst said.
The deal is aligned with Broadcom’s efforts to diversify away from cyclical semis and more into recurring revenue software, Arya said. In a similar vein, Broadcom acquired mainframe software company CA Technologies in 2018, he said.
The enthusiasm around the latest deal is dampened by Symantec’s “lackluster growth profile” and relative instability, the analyst said. He pointed out that the company’s enterprise security sales declined by 10% in fiscal 2019.
Despite these challenges, what remains is that Broadcom's M&A strategy has proved to be “extremely effective” in consistently generating free cash flow, according to BofA.
Price Action
Broadcom shares were down 0.27% at $269.31 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst Calls Abandoned Symantec-Broadcom Merger Talks A 'Head-Scratcher'
Latest Ratings for AVGO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jun 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2019
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Vivek AryaAnalyst Color M&A Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.