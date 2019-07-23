Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Concerned About Harley's International Business

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

James Hardiman, managing director at Wedbush Securities, spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box" about Harley-Davidson's (NYSE: HOG) earnings report. The company managed to beat on the bottom line, but it missed its revenue estimate.

Hardiman said domestically Harley-Davidson missed marginally. Domestic retail sales were down about 8% in comparison to the previous year and the Street was looking for a decline in a range of 5% to 6%, explained Hardiman. He added that this is not a massive disappointment.

He sees the international market as the bigger area of concern as it declined 9%, while the Street was modeling an increase in the segment. EU and Canada sales were down 14%.

The EU tariffs on U.S. motorcycles shouldn't have an impact on demand because Harley-Davidson pledged to pay additional costs instead of the consumer, Hardiman said. He is concerned the trade war could have an impact on the company's brand.

Harley's stock closed higher by 6.5% at $36.48 per share.

Latest Ratings for HOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Apr 2019DowngradesNeutralSell
Apr 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for HOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC James Hardiman Squawk BoxAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
Wedbush Previews Harley's Q2: Deterioration Trends May Have Occurred
Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's New All-Electric Motorcycle
Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

RegTalk: What Public Data Reveals About Oklahoma's Cannabis Industry

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019