Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zillow's Market 'Several Times Larger' Than Investors Expect, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Zillow's Market 'Several Times Larger' Than Investors Expect, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation

Given its high traffic volumes, capital and data, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) enjoys significant competitive advantages and is well-positioned to become the leading market maker for residential real estate in the U.S., according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Andy Hargreaves initiated coverage of Zillow Group with an Overweight rating and $66 price target.

The Thesis

Zillow's high traffic volume not only constitutes a key advantage, but also creates downside protection for the company, Hargreaves said in a Thursday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Zillow’s traffic also creates opportunities for the company to “move closer to the transaction and extend into ancillary markets,” the analyst said. 

Zillow could reaccelerate its core revenue growth with ongoing improvements its lead management tools and its strong position to capitalize on new opportunities in homes, rentals, mortgages and titles, he said. 

KeyBanc views Zillow as a market maker in iBuying in the U.S. and believes demand in this space could surpass expectations, with the market growing to become “several times larger than what most investors appear to anticipate.”

The managed marketplace for residential real estate is still in a nascent stage and has the potential for “years of solid growth,” Hargreaves said, adding that Zillow should be able to generate steady revenue growth and substantial profit growth during this period. 

Price Action

Zillow shares were down 1.12% at $47.48 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Wedbush Applauds Redfin's Partnership With Opendoor; Threatens Zillow's Power

Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Coty, Zillow and More

Photo courtesy of Zillow. 

Latest Ratings for Z

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Feb 2019DowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for Z
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andy Hargreaves KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019
Wedbush Applauds Redfin's Partnership With Opendoor; Threatens Zillow's Power
Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Coty, Zillow and More
Make A Platform Push With This New ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SKXMaintains44.0
HYMaintains66.0
MSFTMaintains160.0
SKXUpgrades
WLTWMaintains208.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Recasting My Mortgage A Good Idea?