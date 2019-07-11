Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Willis Towers Watson Poised For Guidance Raise, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 10:41am   Comments
Share:
Willis Towers Watson Poised For Guidance Raise, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) appears poised to generate higher-than-expected organic revenue growth in the second quarter and could raise full-year EPS guidance, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Elyse Greenspan upgraded Willis Towers Watson from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $175 to $220.

The Thesis

Willis Towers Watson faces easy comps for organic revenue growth in the second quarter and may record around $24 million in the human capital and benefits segment in the second and third quarters due to accounting changes, Greenspan said in a Wednesday upgrade note. (See her track record here.) 

The $24 million from revenue recognition accounting changes positions the company to beat Wells Fargo's second-quarter organic revenue growth estimate of 4% as well as the full-year outlook, the analyst said. 

The Street estimates for 2019 do not accurately reflect the impact of the company's acquisition of the direct-to-consumer health care organization TRANZACT, she said. 

Wells Fargo expects Willis Towers Watson to raise its 2019 EPS guidance to reflect TRANZACT, a deal that is likely to be accretive to full-year figures “as the business earnings all [come] in Q4.”

Wells Fargo left its 2019 EPS estimate unchanged at $11, and Greenspan said the figure is  already higher than Willis Towers Watson's guidance of $10.60-$10.85.

Wells Fargo raised its 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates from $11.75 to $11.95 and from $12.75 to $13.10, respectively, to reflect stronger revenue growth.

Price Action

Willis Towers Watson stock was up 0.25% at $196.10 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Latest Ratings for WLTW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WLTW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Elyse Greenspan insurance Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WLTW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ANSSMaintains228.0
DDSUpgrades62.0
RNRMaintains175.0
WLTWMaintains225.0
AMRXMaintains9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Blue Lion To Sell Back All Its HomeStreet Shares